India Reports Over 62k Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Deaths at 3.83 Lakh

Studies show that following vaccination, the chances of hospitalisation reduce by 75-80 percent after contracting COVID-19, NITI Aayog member VK Paul said at the Union Health Ministry briefing on Friday.

"The possibility of such individuals needing oxygen support is around 8 percent and the risk of ICU admission is only 6 percent in vaccinated persons," he was quoted as saying.

A decline of almost 85 percent and 78.6 percent has been noted in daily new COVID cases and total active cases since their peaks on 7 May and 10 May, respectively, the Centre pointed out during the briefing.

"We've been witnessing an increase in the recovery rate since 3 May, which now stands at 96 percent... Between 11 and 17 June, the overall positivity case was less than 5 percent in 513 districts," Health Ministry Joint Secretary Luv Aggarwal was quoted as saying.