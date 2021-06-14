Delhi Eases Lockdown Further; G7 Pledges 870 Million Vaccine Doses

Leaders of G7 countries have agreed in an agreement at their summit to share at least 870 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines directly, at least half of which are to be delivered by the end of 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Sunday.

India on Sunday, 13 June, reported 80,834 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,94,39,989. The death toll increased by 3,303 to 3,70,384.

Meanwhile, Delhi is slated to further ease lockdown restriction from 5 am of Monday, 14 June. All market complexes, stand-alone shops and malls will now be allowed to be open from 10 am to 8 pm.