Delhi Eases Lockdown Further; G7 Pledges 870 Million Vaccine Doses
Leaders of G7 countries have agreed in an agreement at their summit to share at least 870 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines directly, at least half of which are to be delivered by the end of 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Sunday.
India on Sunday, 13 June, reported 80,834 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,94,39,989. The death toll increased by 3,303 to 3,70,384.
Meanwhile, Delhi is slated to further ease lockdown restriction from 5 am of Monday, 14 June. All market complexes, stand-alone shops and malls will now be allowed to be open from 10 am to 8 pm.
- The Indian Medical Association will lead a protest against assault on healthcare professionals on 18 June
- India reported its lowest daily case in the last 71 days on Sunday
- India reported 84,332 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
G7 Pledges 870 Million Vaccine Doses, Half To Be Delivered by Year-End
In a statement, the WHO said the G7 countries have reaffirmed their support for COVAX, a WHO-led international campaign for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines globally, as "the primary route for providing vaccines to the poorest countries", Xinhua news agency reported.
While welcoming the G7's commitment, COVAX partners have also called for their continued support for exporting the vaccines in significant proportions, promotion of voluntary licensing and not-for-profit global production.
Complete Lockdown in 18 Gram Panchayats of Dakshina Kannada Till 21 June
Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has announced complete lockdown in 18 Gram Panchayats till 21 June, in view of the surge in COVID cases.
