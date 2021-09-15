27,176 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in India; Death Toll Stands at 4.43 Lakh

India on Wednesday, 15 September, reported 27,176 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,33,16,755. The death toll increased by 284 to reach 4,43,497.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,51,087 active cases across the country, while 3,25,22,171 patients have been discharged so far, with 38,012 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

Kerala, which has been long seeing a surge of cases, has recorded 15,876 cases and 129 deaths in the same period.

Meanwhile, more than 75,89,12,277 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January. On Monday, 61,15,690 doses were given.