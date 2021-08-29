45,083 New COVID Cases, 460 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 3.68 Lakh

India on Sunday, 29 August, reported 45,083 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,26,95,030. The death toll increased by 460 to 4,37,830.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,68,558 active cases across the country, while 3,18,8,642 patients have been discharged so far, with 35,840 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

As per health ministry's data, Kerala reported 31,265 cases on Saturday alone. The state has continued to register more than 30,000 coronavirus infections for the past four consecutive days.