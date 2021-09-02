47,092 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in India; 509 Deaths Take Toll Over 4.39 Lakh

India on Thursday, 2 September, reported 47,092 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,28,57,937. The death toll increased by 509 to 4,39,529.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,89,583 active cases across the country, while 3,20,28,825 patients have been discharged so far, with 35,181 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

The country's recovery rate currently stands at 97.48 percent.