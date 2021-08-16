India Reports 32,937 Fresh COVID-19 Cases; Active Cases Lowest Since March

India reported 32,937 COVID-19 cases on Monday, 16 August, 8.8 percent lower than the number of cases reported on Sunday.

The total number of active cases in the country stands at 3,81,947 while the death toll has risen to 4,31,642 with 417 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data from the Union Health Ministry.

This is the lowest number of active COVID-19 cases seen in five months since March.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, and Rajasthan have not reported any COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that the national recovery rate is currently at 97.48 percent, highest since March 2020.