India Sees Lowest Spike in Almost 5 Months With 28,204 Fresh COVID-19 Cases
Meanwhile, the death toll rose by 373 to reach 4,28,682.
India on Tuesday, 10 August, reported 28,204 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country's tally to 3,19,98,158. This is the lowest spike reported in 147 days.
Meanwhile, the death toll rose by 373 to reach 4,28,682.
According to data from the Union Health Ministry, active COVID-19 cases in the country have declined to 3,88,508. A total of 3,11,80,968 people have been discharged so far, with 41,511 recoveries in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 97.45 percent.
The ministry also added that 51.45 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country.
Kerala, which has been seeing a spike in cases, reported 13,049 fresh infections and 105 deaths, while Karnataka reported 1,186 new cases and 24 deaths.
Meanwhile, Telangana recorded 453 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.