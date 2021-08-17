India Reports 25,166 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 437 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 4,32,079 with 437 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data from the Union Health Ministry.

Out of the 437 fatalities, Kerala and Maharashtra alone reported 142 and 100 deaths respectively.

As of 17 August, the total number of people vaccinated in the country stands at 55,47,30,609 including 88,13,919 people vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

India has achieved the highest ever single-day COVID-19 vaccination doses administered on 16 August.