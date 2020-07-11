COVID-19: Complete Lockdown in Pune for 10 Days Starting 13 July

Out of a total of over 2.38 lakh COVID-19 cases in the state, over 35,200 cases and over 1000 deaths have been recorded in Pune district.

Lockdown has also been extended till 19 July in areas like Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira Bhayander and Mumbai. Thane city has recorded a total of 12,469 COVID-19 cases till date. On Friday, 10 July, 316 new cases were recorded.

Thane Additional Municipal Commissioner, Ganesh Deshmukh has clarified that that domestic helps working in Thane's housing societies will be allowed to work during the lockdown.