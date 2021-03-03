Covaxin Phase 3 Results Show 81% Clinical Efficacy: Bharat Biotech

“Today is an important milestone in vaccine discovery, for science and our fight against coronavirus. With today’s results from our Phase 3 clinical trials, we have now reported data on our COVID-19 vaccine from Phase 1, 2, and 3 trials involving around 27,000 participant,” Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Biotech said about the announcement.

He added that the vaccine showed high clinical efficacy trend not just against COVID-19 but also “significant immunogenicity against the rapidly emerging variants.”

Covaxin is one of the two vaccines against COVID-19 which had been greenlighted by the government for emergency use. However, the approval to the vaccine in December 2020, which was still in clinical trials at the time, having completed two of the required three rounds, had caused much controversy.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)