Covaxin Found To Be 77.8% Effective Against COVID-19: Lancet Study
Meanwhile, Phase III data has demonstrated 65.2 percent efficacy of the vaccine against the delta variant.
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was found to be 77.8 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19, an efficacy analysis published in medical journal The Lancet has said.
The Lancet peer-review said that the efficacy analysis was based on 130 symptomatic COVID-19 cases among the participants.
Twenty-four positive cases were found in the vaccine group and 106 cases in the placebo group.
Meanwhile, data from the phase III clinical trials has demonstrated 65.2 percent efficacy of the vaccine against the delta variant.
The Lancet in a statement said that Covaxin "induces a robust antibody response" two weeks after two doses are given.
No severe vaccine-related deaths or adverse events were recorded during the trial, the journal said, adding that a majority of the adverse events, including headache, fatigue, fever, and pain at the injection site, were mild and occurred within seven days of vaccination.
This study comes a week after the World Health Organization gave emergency use approval to Covaxin.
