'Covishield, Covaxin Mix Gives Better Results,' Says Study; Yet To Be Reviewed
The study performed by Pune-based National Institute of Virology, on 18 people, is yet to be peer-reviewed.
A study by Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV), on 18 people, who were administered both Covaxin and Covishield doses in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharth Nagar shows that a combination of vaccines gave better immunogenicity than two doses of the same vaccine, reported News18.
The study is yet to be peer-reviewed.
In May 2021, health workers in UP's Siddharth Nagar, in a goof-up, administered people with Covaxin after being given Covishield as the first shot. Following this, the NIA then compared the safety and immunogenicity profile of these individuals against those who received either Covishield or Covaxin.
“Immunogenicity profile against Alpha, Beta, and Delta variants in heterologous (mix and match) group was superior; IgG antibody and neutralising antibody response of the participants was also significantly higher compared to that in the homologous groups,” the News18 report said, quoting findings of the study.
The finding also suggests that immunisation with a combination of two different platforms, an adenovirus vector platform-based vaccine (Covishield) followed by an inactivated whole virus vaccine (Covaxin) also elicited better immunogenicity.
