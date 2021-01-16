Covaxin Consent Form Spells Out ‘Clinical Trial Mode’, Liability

A consent form that those getting the Covaxin shot on Saturday, 16 January, are required to sign states that any adverse event will be compensated by Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of the vaccine.

As a massive coronavirus vaccine roll-out gets underway, the first of many health care workers got their first shot of Covishield and Covaxin, the two vaccines approved for emergency use by the Drugs Controller General of India. Both vaccines have been approved under slightly different provisions.

Covaxin, jointly made by Bharat Biotech, in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology, has been given restricted approval "in emergency situation in public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, to have more options for vaccinations, especially in case of infection by mutant strains.” This is because phase 3 trials of the indigenous vaccine are still ongoing.