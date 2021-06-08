COVID Fingernails: These Changes May Show You’ve Had The Virus

So having this pattern appear like this could exclusively be an indication of a COVID-19 infection.

The mechanism underlying this half-moon patterning remains unclear. A possible cause could be blood vessel damage associated with the virus itself. Alternatively, it may be due to the immune response mounted against the virus causing mini blood clots and discolouration.

Importantly, these marks don’t appear to be anything to worry about, as patients are otherwise asymptomatic – although it is unclear how long they stay for, having lasted from between one week to over four weeks in the cases reported.