COVID: India Records Slight Dip In Daily Cases With 25,920 New Infections
India on Friday, 18 February, recorded a slight decline in new cases with 25,920 fresh COVID infections, 66,254 recoveries, and 492 deaths in the last 24 hours.
India's active COVID-19 cases stood at 2,92,092 with 2.07 percent positivity rate. A total of 174.64 crore COVID vaccine doses having been administered so far.
The country's death toll stood at 5,10,558.
Night curfew, from 12 am to 5 am, will be enforced in only two cities of Gujarat, Ahmedabad and Vadodara, from 18-25 February, Gujarat Chief Minister's Office announced on Thursday.
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 419.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.86 million and vaccinations to over 10.30 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
COVID Immunity Falls After 4 Months Despite Booster: US CDC
A nationwide study by the US CDC has confirmed that protection from severe COVID falls significantly within four months of getting a third vaccine shot.
The study published on 12 February indicates that, just like immunity reduces gradually after the second vaccine shot, it falls similarly after the third vaccine as well.
The study showed that protection from severe COVID or hospitalisation fell from 96 percent in the first two months to 76-78 percent after four months. Immunity from moderate COVID fell from 96 percent to 87-89 percent after four months, after a booster.
Mizoram Reports 1,119 Fresh COVID Cases
Mizoram reported 1,119 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking active cases to 10,592 in the state, as per the Health Department on Friday, 18 December.
The positivity rate stands at 22.01 percent. The state has recorded a total of 640 deaths so far.
