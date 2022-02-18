COVID: India Records Slight Dip In Daily Cases With 25,920 New Infections

A nationwide study by the US CDC has confirmed that protection from severe COVID falls significantly within four months of getting a third vaccine shot.

The study published on 12 February indicates that, just like immunity reduces gradually after the second vaccine shot, it falls similarly after the third vaccine as well.

The study showed that protection from severe COVID or hospitalisation fell from 96 percent in the first two months to 76-78 percent after four months. Immunity from moderate COVID fell from 96 percent to 87-89 percent after four months, after a booster.