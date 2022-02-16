India Records Over 30k Fresh COVID-19 Cases; Death Toll Over 5.09 Lakh

The COVID-19 cases in Lucknow have increased after recording a decline for four days.

At least 279 people have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, 15 February. The case count was nearly 27 percent more than Monday's 203.

With this, the tally of the third wave that started on 22 December, has reached 56,658. In all, a total of 54,270 patients have recovered while 36 succumbed to the infection.

The number of active cases as on Tuesday evening was 2,352.