AstraZeneca Vaccine Booster Works Against Omicron, Oxford Lab Study Finds

Citing data from a study carried out by Oxford University, AstraZeneca on Thursday, 23 December, said that a three dose course of its COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

The findings of the study, however, have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, reported Reuters.

But the results match those of rival vaccine manufacturing companies Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which have also established that the third dose of their shots are effective against the virus.