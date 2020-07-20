COVID Crisis: Lockdowns Are OK, But Inter-State Travel Must Stop

Imagine a hypothetical situation to understand the effects of interstate travel. If three roommates live with each other in a house with three separate rooms, and there is the perception that one of them is COVID-positive.

A self-imposed ‘lockdown’ within the house or self-quarantine for 14 days might go a long way in helping all three of them emerge from their rooms safely, without even knowing who had the infection to begin with. Hence, from the 15th day onwards, the friends may be able to eat, drink and dine together, without (much) worry of transmission –– and can eventually go back to ‘normal’ life, with precaution.