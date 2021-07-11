'Policy Not Aimed At Making People Sick For Collective Immunity,' Says Vijayan
India on Saturday, 10 July, reported 42,766 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,07,95,716. The death toll increased by 1,206 to 4,07,145.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, this was the fourth consecutive day that the India's tally of new infections crossed the 40,000 mark.
'Our Aim Is Not To Make People Sick & Acquire Collective Immunity': Vijayan
Addressing the media, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the policy of the state aims to prevent the infection. "Our policy is not to make everyone sick and acquire social immunity, but to prevent the disease from reaching as many people as possible and prevent deaths as much as possible until the vaccine is available," he said.
