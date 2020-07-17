With 34,956 New COVID-19 Cases, India’s Tally Over 1 Million

With 34,956 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 17 July, India has now crossed the one million-mark, taking the tally to 1,003,832. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 687 to 25,602. This also marks the biggest single-day spike in the number of cases yet.

According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, India currently has 3,42,473 active cases, while 6,35,756 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.

India had recorded its first COVID-19 cases on 30 January. It took almost five-and-half months for the country to cross the one million-mark.