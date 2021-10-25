14,306 Fresh COVID Cases, 443 Deaths Reported in India in the Last 24 Hours

India on Monday, 25 October reported 14,306 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total case tally to 3,41,89,774.

According to the data put out by the Union Health Ministry, a total of 443 deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 4,54,712.

India's active caseload stands at 1,67,695, which is the lowest in past 239 days.

As many as 18,762 COVID patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total recovery count to 3,35,67,367.

India's recovery rate is at 98.18 percent, which is the highest since March 2020.

The country has so far administered 102.27 crore vaccine doses under its nationwide vaccination drive.