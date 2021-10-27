41 Pregnant Women Died in Kerala Due to COVID-19: State Health Minister
She also said that 149 people COVID-19 positive people had killed themselves in the last one-and-a-half years.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George, on Wednesday, 27 October, said that as many as 41 pregnant women had died in the state due to COVID-19 ever since the pandemic hit Kerala, PTI reported.
Addressing the Kerala Assembly during the question hour, she also said that 149 people COVID-19 positive persons had killed themselves in the last one and a half years.
"As per the figures reported from the districts, 41 pregnant women have succumbed to the disease in the state. Besides, 149 patients affected with the viral infection have committed suicide," George said, while replying to a question raised by Congress legislator TJ Vinod.
She also said there seemed to be "no difference in the findings of the recent sero prevalence scientific study conducted by the state health department and the similar surveys by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)".
She further said that according to the ICMR, the sero positivity rate in Kerala "was 0.33 percent, 0.88 percent and 11.6 percent in May, August and December in 2020 respectively and 44.4 percent in May 2021."
"It has risen to 82.61 percent when the state conducted the sero prevalence study during the August-September this year."
(With inputs from PTI)
