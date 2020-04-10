As Layoffs Seem Imminent, Here Are Tips for Employers & Employees

Because I advise companies as well, there are people (employers) I’ve been speaking to, some of whom are saying, “You know, my senior team is saying that they must get at least 10-15% of a hike.” I mean, which world are they living in?

If you have a job right now, count yourself lucky. People have to realise that if you have a job, along with some medical cover and basic assurances and insurances, you are fine. What is happening is a global problem, and we have to fasten our seat belts.

I hope employers will try to do that – starting at the senior levels, you take more of a hit.