'Take Pre-Emptive Steps': Centre Writes to 5 States Over Rising COVID-19 Cases

The Union Health Ministry, in its official release, also advised the five states to continue monitoring the spread of infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of COVID-19.

Speaking about the rise in COVID-19 cases and positivity rate at these states, Bhushan said that Uttar Pradesh recorded a spike in COVID-19 cases last week after 637 cases were reported in the week ending 19 April, up from 237 cases reported the previous week. The state's positivity rate rose from 0.03 percent to 0.09 percent, he said, as per The Indian Express.

Delhi, meanwhile, has reported 2,671 new COVID-19 in the week ending 19 April – a significant rise from 998 cases that were reported in the week ending 12 April. Its positivity rate in the corresponding period rose from 1.42 percent to 3.49 percent.

While the state of Haryana has witnessed a increase in positivity rate from 1.22 percent to 2.86 percent in the period, Mizoram's positivity rate rose from 16.11 percent to 16.68 percent and that of Maharashtra spiked from 0.39 percent to 0.40 percent, Bhushan said in the letter.