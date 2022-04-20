'Take Pre-Emptive Steps': Centre Writes to 5 States Over Rising COVID-19 Cases
Union Health Ministry wrote to Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Mizoram over the spike in COVID cases
With several states witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, 19 April, wrote to Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Mizoram and asked them to "take pre-emptive steps" and maintain a "strict watch" to curb the spread of the virus.
Stating that these are the states and UTs that contribute the most to the country's caseload and positivity rate, Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, said, "The Centre advised all these states and UTs to follow a risk assessment based approach on the opening of economic and social activities without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic," reported IANS.
'Continue Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour'
The Union Health Ministry, in its official release, also advised the five states to continue monitoring the spread of infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of COVID-19.
Speaking about the rise in COVID-19 cases and positivity rate at these states, Bhushan said that Uttar Pradesh recorded a spike in COVID-19 cases last week after 637 cases were reported in the week ending 19 April, up from 237 cases reported the previous week. The state's positivity rate rose from 0.03 percent to 0.09 percent, he said, as per The Indian Express.
Delhi, meanwhile, has reported 2,671 new COVID-19 in the week ending 19 April – a significant rise from 998 cases that were reported in the week ending 12 April. Its positivity rate in the corresponding period rose from 1.42 percent to 3.49 percent.
While the state of Haryana has witnessed a increase in positivity rate from 1.22 percent to 2.86 percent in the period, Mizoram's positivity rate rose from 16.11 percent to 16.68 percent and that of Maharashtra spiked from 0.39 percent to 0.40 percent, Bhushan said in the letter.
The states have been asked to continue the five fold strategy of "test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour," with particular emphasis on mask wearing at crowded places.
"It is essential that state must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required in any areas of concern to control any emerging spread of the infection," said Bhushan in the letter.
Regular monitoring and prompt follow up action in emerging areas of concern is crucial, he added.
The ministry also urged the states to continue genome sequencing of samples from international passengers and local clusters.
States were further cautioned against taking any laxity with the current rise of COVID-19 cases and positivity rate.
"Laxity at any level may nullify the gains in pandemic management so far. Regular monitoring and prompt follow–up action in emerging areas of concern is crucial. The Health Ministry will continue to provide requisite support to the states in this ongoing and collective effort," he wrote in the letter.
(With inputs from IANS, The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.