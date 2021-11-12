India Reports 12,516 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 501 Deaths in the Past 24 Hours
India's active caseload stood at 1,37,416, which is the lowest in past 267 days.
India on Friday, 12 November, reported 12,516 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's total case tally to 34,414,186. A total of 501 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death count to 4,62,690.
India's active caseload stands at 1,37,416, which according to the Union Health Ministry, is the lowest in past 267 days.
As many as 13,155 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total recovery count to 3,38,14,080. India's recovery rate is currently at 98.26 percent.
The country has so far administered 110.79 crore vaccine doses under its nationwide vaccination drive.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.