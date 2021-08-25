COVID-19 Vaccination: India Crosses 60 Crore Vaccination Doses
It took 222 days for India to reach the 60-crore mark of COVID vaccine doses to be administered.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, 25 August, said that COVID-19 vaccination in India has crossed the 60-crore mark.
"Under PM @NarendraModi ji's #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine initiative, India crossed the 60 crore vaccination mark. Congratulations everyone! (sic)"Mansukh Mandaviya | Union Health Minister
The ministry, in a statement, said that the centre had provided over 58.07 crore COVID-19 vaccine dosses across the states and Union territories. More 51,48,970 doses are in pipeline to be distributed, the statement read.
It took 222 days for India to reach the 60-crore mark of COVID vaccine doses to be administered.
The minister pointed out, in another tweet, that India took 85 days to administer the first 10 crore vaccines.
As per the records of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on 25 August, the total number of people vaccinated stands at 59,55,04,593, excluding the people inoculated on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, India on Wednesday, reported 37,593 new COVID cases – 47.6% higher than Tuesday – taking the tally in the country to 3,25,12,366. The death toll increased by 648 to 4,35,758.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are 3,22,327 active cases across the country currently, while 3,17,54,281 patients have been discharged so far, with 34,169 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.
The state of Kerala, in the meantime, is reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the cases jumping nearly 31 percent over the past 24 hours to more than 31,000. As many as 215 deaths have also been recorded along with a test positivity rate of 19.03 percent.
The state government has, as per NDTV, flagged an 'Onam spike'.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.