Karnataka Health Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19
As India’s coronavirus cases crossed 21 lakh, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, 9 August. Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,300 fresh cases.
Earlier on Sunday, after BJP MP Manoj Tiwari tweeted saying Home Minister Amit Shah has tested negative for COVID-19, the Ministry of Home Affairs clarified that Shah has not undergone any fresh tests yet.
- Union Health Ministry, on Sunday, said that a record number of over 7 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total tests conducted to 2,41,06,535
- India’s recovery rate stands at 68.78 percent, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on 9 August
- Global COVID-19 deaths have touched 7,25,000, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University
Telangana Labour and Employment Minister, Wife Test Positive for COVID-19
Telangana Labour and Employment Minister Ch Malla Reddy and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus, reported The News Minute.
Over 21 Lakh Coronavirus Cases in India
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 21,53,011 with a single-day spike of 64,399 cases, reported the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday, 9 August.
13 Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Odisha in 24 Hours
Odisha has reported 13 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state stands at 273.
Home Minister Amit Shah Tests Negative for COVID, Says Manoj Tiwari
Home Minister Amit Shah tests negative for COVID-19, tweets BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.
