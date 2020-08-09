Karnataka Health Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19

Updated10 Aug 2020, 02:39 AM IST
As India’s coronavirus cases crossed 21 lakh, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, 9 August. Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,300 fresh cases.

Earlier on Sunday, after BJP MP Manoj Tiwari tweeted saying Home Minister Amit Shah has tested negative for COVID-19, the Ministry of Home Affairs clarified that Shah has not undergone any fresh tests yet.

(Photo: The Quint)
Snapshot
  • Union Health Ministry, on Sunday, said that a record number of over 7 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total tests conducted to 2,41,06,535
  • India’s recovery rate stands at 68.78 percent, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on 9 August
  • Global COVID-19 deaths have touched 7,25,000, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University
3:50 AM, 09 Aug

Telangana Labour and Employment Minister, Wife Test Positive for COVID-19

Telangana Labour and Employment Minister Ch Malla Reddy and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus, reported The News Minute.

5:57 AM, 09 Aug

Over 21 Lakh Coronavirus Cases in India

India’s coronavirus tally rose to 21,53,011 with a single-day spike of 64,399 cases, reported the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday, 9 August.

6:38 AM, 09 Aug

13 Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Odisha in 24 Hours

Odisha has reported 13 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state stands at 273.

6:46 AM, 09 Aug

Home Minister Amit Shah Tests Negative for COVID, Says Manoj Tiwari

Home Minister Amit Shah tests negative for COVID-19, tweets BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

(Source: Twitter/Manoj Tiwari)

Published: 09 Aug 2020, 04:09 AM IST

