India's COVID-19 Recoveries Cross 14.2 Lakh, Recovery Rate 68.32%

The Quint
Updated09 Aug 2020, 04:09 AM IST
Coronavirus
3 min read

India’s total COVID-19 recoveries cross 14.2 lakhs as recovery rate continues to improve, stands at 68.32%, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on Saturday, 8 August. National case-fatality rate has further dipped to 2.04%, said the ministry, according to ANI.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary on Saturday, 8 August, said he has tested positive for COVID-19, according to PTI.

India’s COVID-19 case tally reached 20,88,612 with a single-day spike of 61,537 cases on Saturday, 8 August.

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 20,88,612 including 6,19,088 active cases, 14,27,006 cured/discharged/migrated and 42,518 deaths , according to Ministry of Health Affairs.

Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 719,805 on Friday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

(Photo: The Quint)

2:40 AM, 08 Aug

India’s COVID-19 Case Tally Crossed 20 Lakh Mark on Friday

India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed 20 lakh-mark with highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases on Friday, 7 August.

The COVID-19 tally rose to 20,27,075 including 6,07,384 active cases, 13,78,106 cured/discharged/migrated & 41,585 deaths, according to Ministry of Health Affairs.

2:36 AM, 08 Aug

OCI Card Holders From the US, UK, Germany & France Can Visit India

Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holders from the US, UK, Germany and France, with whom India has signed ‘air bubble’ arrangements, will be allowed to visit the country, the Union Home Ministry announced on Friday, 7 August.

4:21 AM, 08 Aug

With Single Day Spike of 61,537 Cases India's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 20,88,612

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 20,88,612 including 6,19,088 active cases, 14,27,006 cured/discharged/migrated and 42,518 deaths , according to Ministry of Health Affairs.

11:23 AM, 08 Aug

Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary Tests COVID-19 Positive

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary said he has tested positive for COVID-19, reported PTI


Published: 08 Aug 2020, 03:08 AM IST

