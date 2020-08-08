India’s COVID-19 Recoveries Cross 14.2 Lakh, Recovery Rate 68.32%

India’s total COVID-19 recoveries cross 14.2 lakhs as recovery rate continues to improve, stands at 68.32%, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on Saturday, 8 August. National case-fatality rate has further dipped to 2.04%, said the ministry, according to ANI.



Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary on Saturday, 8 August, said he has tested positive for COVID-19, according to PTI.



India’s COVID-19 case tally reached 20,88,612 with a single-day spike of 61,537 cases on Saturday, 8 August.

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 20,88,612 including 6,19,088 active cases, 14,27,006 cured/discharged/migrated and 42,518 deaths , according to Ministry of Health Affairs.

Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 719,805 on Friday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.