56,282 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 19.6 L; 40,699 Deaths
India on Thursday, 6 August, reported 56,282 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 19,64,537. The death toll increased by 904 to 40,699.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 5,95,501 active cases across the country, while 13,28,336 patients have been cured or discharged.
- The total number of samples tested for COVID-19 up till 5 August is 2,21,49,351, including 6,64,949 samples tested on Wednesday, the ICMR said
- Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 10,309 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to over 4.68 lakh
- Andhra Pradesh also recorded over 10,000 cases on Wednesday, along with the biggest one-day spike in deaths
539 New COVID-19 Cases in Rajasthan, Tally Rises to 48,383
Rajasthan has reported 539 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 48,383, including 753 deaths.
