With Biggest Spike of 52K Cases, India’s COVID-19 Tally at 15.83 L
With the biggest single day spike of 52,123 cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India on Thursday, 30 July rose to 15,83,792 including 5,28,24 active cases, 10,20,582 recoveries and 34,968 deaths.
- Brazil on Thursday lifted a four-month ban on foreigners arriving by air
- US recorded 1,267 new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, reports Johns Hopkins University
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ordered delinking of hotels attached with hospitals, in view of the improving COVID-19 situation in Delhi
- Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19
The total number of COVID-19 cases in India rises to 15,83,792 including 775 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases stands at 5,28,24, with 10,20,582 recoveries.
COVID Recoveries in India Cross 10 Lakh
Number of COVID-19 recoveries in India crosseed the 10 lakh mark, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare notified.
Brazil Lifts Ban on Foreigners Travelling By Air
Brazil lifted a four-month ban on foreigners arriving by air, news agency AFP reported. The COVID-19 death toll in the country surpassed 90,000, its health ministry said.
US Records 1,267 Deaths in 24 Hours
US recorded 1,267 new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University.
