Regular Train Services Continue to Remain Suspended Amid COVID-19

Regular railway services including the suburban services will continue to remain suspended till further notice, reported HT, citing an announcement by the railways ministry, on Tuesday, 11 August.



Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away on Tuesday, informed ANI. He had been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.



Meanwhile, Russia, on Tuesday, 11 August, became the first country to officially register a coronavirus vaccine and declare it ready for use, despite international skepticism, reported Associate Press.



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Tuesday, tested negative for COVID-19. The CM tweeted that he will be in isolation till Wednesday, on the recommendation of doctors.