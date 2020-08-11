Regular Train Services Continue to Remain Suspended Amid COVID-19
Regular railway services including the suburban services will continue to remain suspended till further notice, reported HT, citing an announcement by the railways ministry, on Tuesday, 11 August.
Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away on Tuesday, informed ANI. He had been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Russia, on Tuesday, 11 August, became the first country to officially register a coronavirus vaccine and declare it ready for use, despite international skepticism, reported Associate Press.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Tuesday, tested negative for COVID-19. The CM tweeted that he will be in isolation till Wednesday, on the recommendation of doctors.
- 53,601 new coronavirus cases reported taking the tally in the country to 22,68,676.
- Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa was discharged from the hospital on Monday after he recovered from COVID-19, ANI reported
- Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19
- The suspension of flights to Kolkata from six cities will continue till 31 August, the West Bengal government said
Coronavirus Found On Frozen Seafood Packaging In China
Authorities in China have found the novel coronavirus on the packaging of imported frozen seafood that arrived from the port city of Dalian, which recently battled a surge of cases, reported Reuters, citing local government.
Places of Worship to Reopen in J&K From 16 Aug, Aarogya Setu Mandatory
Religious places/places of worship within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to open from 16 August, informed the J&K government in a circular. Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App mandatory for all visitors.
Touching statues, idols or holy books not permitted, reported ANI, citing the government circular.
Regular railway services including the suburban services will continue to remain suspended till further notice, announced the railways ministry on Tuesday, 11 August. The ministry cited restrictions imposed by the government on the mass transport system amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Hindustan Times.
Delhi Reports 1,257 COVID-19 Cases
Delhi reports 1,257 COVID-19 cases, 727 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 8 deaths on Tuesday. The total positive cases in Delhi rise to 1,47,391 including 1,32,384 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 4139 deaths, reported ANI, citing Delhi Government.
