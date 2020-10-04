Live
COVID: India Crosses 65-Lakh Mark, Active Cases Over 9 Lakh
Catch all live updates of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
India crosses 65 lakh mark with a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported on Sunday, 4 October. The total number of active cases stand at 9,37,625, the number of cured/discharged/migrated cases are 55,09,967 and the number of deaths stand at 1,01,782.
Snapshot
- 7,89,92,534 samples have been tested for COVID until 3 October
