Steep Rise in Deaths as COVID-19 Tally Up by 75,809 to 42.8 Lakh
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India on Tuesday, 8 September, reported 75,809 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 42,80,423. The death toll increased steeply by 1,133 to 72,775.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,83,697 active cases across the country, while 33,23,950 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated.
- A total of 5,06,50,128 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 7 September, with 10,98,621 samples tested on Monday, the ICMR said
- The number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 5 lakh-mark in Andhra Pradesh on Monday
- India is the second worst-affected country in terms of the number of infections, behind just the US
- Globally, over 27.2 million cases have been recorded so far, with the death toll standing at more than 8,91,000
Steep Rise in Deaths as COVID-19 Tally Up by 75,809 to 42.8 Lakh
India on Tuesday reported 75,809 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 42,80,423. The death toll increased steeply by 1,133 to 72,775.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,83,697 active cases across the country, while 33,23,950 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated.
10.98 Lakh Samples for COVID-19 Tested on Monday: ICMR
A total of 5,06,50,128 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 7 September, with 10,98,621 samples tested on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.