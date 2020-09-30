India’s COVID Tally Over 62 Lakh With Spike of 80,472 New Cases
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India’s COVID-19 tally on Wednesday, 30 September, crossed the 62 lakh-mark with a spike of 80,472 new cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands at 62,25,764 including 97,497 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated.
According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,40,441 active cases across the country, while 51,87,826 patients have been discharged.
The global COVID-19 death toll crossed the grim milestone of one million on Tuesday, with India having the third-highest number of fatalities.
- India has witnessed close to 100 percent increase in recoveries in the past month, the Health Ministry said
- Andhra Pradesh government postpones reopening of schools to 2 November
- Tamil Nadu government extended the lockdown till 31 October
India Crosses 62 Lakh COVID-19 Cases
According to the Health Ministry, India on Wednesday, 30 September, crossed 62 lakh-mark with a spike of 80,472 new cases and 1,179 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Total case tally now stands at 62,25,764 including 97,497 deaths.
Phase-III Trial of the COVID-19 Vaccine Developed By Bharat Biotech: UP Health Minister
UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on Tuesday said that phase-III trials of the COVID-19 vaccine is being developed by Bharat Biotech will involve 3,000 people- 1,500 each from Lucknow and Gorakhpur.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.