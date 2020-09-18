COVID-19: India Records Spike of Over 96K Cases, Death Toll at 84K

India on Friday, 18 September, reached a total of 52,14,678 COVID-19 cases, recording a spike of 96,424 cases. The death toll increased by 1,174 cases to reach 84,372, even as the number of discharged patients reached 41,12,551, data from the Union Health Ministry said.

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Ashok Gasti, who was admitted to the hospital with severe COVID-19 pneumonia, passed away late on Thursday, the Manipal Hospital director said in a statement. He was critically ill with multi-organ failure and on life support system in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the hospital said.