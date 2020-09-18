COVID-19: India Records Spike of Over 96K Cases, Death Toll at 84K
India on Friday, 18 September, reached a total of 52,14,678 COVID-19 cases, recording a spike of 96,424 cases. The death toll increased by 1,174 cases to reach 84,372, even as the number of discharged patients reached 41,12,551, data from the Union Health Ministry said.
BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Ashok Gasti, who was admitted to the hospital with severe COVID-19 pneumonia, passed away late on Thursday, the Manipal Hospital director said in a statement. He was critically ill with multi-organ failure and on life support system in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the hospital said.
- Maharashtra on Thursday reported 24,619 new COVID-19 cases and 398 fatalities, taking the tally to 11,45,840 and the death toll to 31,351
- Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated himself
- Russia will supply Dr Reddy’s Laboratories of India with 100 million doses of the ‘Sputnik-V’ vaccine once it receives regulatory approval in the country, Reuters reported.
810 New Cases Reported in Rajasthan
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan rises to 1,10,283 with 810 new cases reported today till 10.30 am. The number of active cases is 18,282 and the death toll is at 1,301, the State Health Department said.
India Records Spike of Over 96K Cases
24,619 New COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra
BJP MP Ashok Gasti Passes Away
