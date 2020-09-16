COVID-19: Serum Institute Allowed to Resume Oxford Vaccine Trial 

With 90,123 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 16 September, India has now crossed the five million-mark, taking the tally to 5,20, 360. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 1,290 to 82,066.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He is presently in home isolation in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, according to ANI, (Dr) Balram Bhargava, Director General (DG), ICMR said that India distributed the COVID-19 curve “in a way that we didn’t have many deaths,” and that “we didn’t have a huge peak at all.”