COVID-19: Serum Institute Allowed to Resume Oxford Vaccine Trial
With 90,123 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 16 September, India has now crossed the five million-mark, taking the tally to 5,20, 360. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 1,290 to 82,066.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He is presently in home isolation in New Delhi.
Meanwhile, according to ANI, (Dr) Balram Bhargava, Director General (DG), ICMR said that India distributed the COVID-19 curve “in a way that we didn’t have many deaths,” and that “we didn’t have a huge peak at all.”
- 20 pairs of clone trains to start from 21 September on specific routes, said Railway Ministry
- Coronavirus reinfection is possible even though it is ‘very rare’ occurrence, said ICMR DG Balram Bhargava
- The government prevented 14-29 lakh coronavirus cases and 37,000-78,000 deaths due to the disease by imposing nationwide lockdown, the Centre has said
Serum Institute of India Gets Permission to Resume Clinical Trial of Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine
Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr VG Somani has given permission to Serum Institute of India to resume clinical trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country while revoking its earlier order of suspending any new recruitment for phase two and three trials.
