97,570 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 46.6 L; Biggest Spike
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India on Saturday, 12 September, reported 97,570 new cases of coronavirus, in what is the biggest one-day spike anywhere in the world, taking the tally in the country to 46,59,985. The death toll increased by 1,201 to 77,472.
According to the Union Health Ministry’s data, there are currently 9,58,316 active cases across the country, while 36,24,196 patients have been discharged, and one has migrated.
Clinical trials in Britain have resumed for the Astrazeneca and Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine after the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) certified that it was safe to do so, reported Reuters.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS on Saturday night, just two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital
Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik was discharged from a hospital in Panaji on Saturday after being admitted for COVID-19 for a month
- With the Delhi Metro resuming services on its Airport Express Line on Saturday, all its lines are now operational
- Globally, over 28.3 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded so far, with India being the second worst-affected country
AstraZeneca Resumes Oxford COVID Vaccine Trial
Clinical trials in Britain have resumed for the Astrazeneca and Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine after the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) certified that it was safe to do so, reported Reuters.
The late stage trials of the vaccine, which is at one of the most advanced stages of development compared to other vaccines in the world, was stopped last week after a study subject in Britain developed an illness.
Home Minister Amit Shah Admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS Again
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS on Saturday night, just two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital.
He was admitted at 11 pm in Cardio Neuro tower in the AIIMS Hospital. He was reportedly suffering from post-COVID ailments for a month now.
The BJP leader had tested positive for coronavirus on 2 August and was admitted in a private hospital Medanta in Gurgaon.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.