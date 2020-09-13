97,570 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 46.6 L; Biggest Spike

India on Saturday, 12 September, reported 97,570 new cases of coronavirus, in what is the biggest one-day spike anywhere in the world, taking the tally in the country to 46,59,985. The death toll increased by 1,201 to 77,472.

According to the Union Health Ministry’s data, there are currently 9,58,316 active cases across the country, while 36,24,196 patients have been discharged, and one has migrated.

Clinical trials in Britain have resumed for the Astrazeneca and Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine after the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) certified that it was safe to do so, reported Reuters.