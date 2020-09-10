95,735 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 44.6 L; Biggest Spike
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India on Thursday, 10 September, reported 95,735 new cases of coronavirus, the biggest one-day spike yet, taking the tally in the country to 44,65,864. The death toll increased by 1,172 to 75,062.
According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently, 9,19,018 active cases across the country, while 34,71,783 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated.
- The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) resumed services on the red, green and violet lines on Thursday
- The total number of samples tested for COVID-19 up to 9 September stands at 5,29,34,433, including 11,29,756 samples tested on Wednesday, the ICMR said
- Globally, over 27.7 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded so far, with India the second worst-affected country after US
95,735 New COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally to 44.65 Lakh; Biggest One-Day Spike
India on Thursday reported 95,735 new cases of coronavirus, the biggest one-day spike yet, taking the tally in the country to 44,65,864. The death toll increased by 1,172 to 75,062.
According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently, 9,19,018 active cases across the country, while 34,71,783 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated.
11.29 Lakh Samples Tested on Wednesday: ICMR
The total number of samples tested for COVID-19 up to 9 September stands at 5,29,34,433, including 11,29,756 samples tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.