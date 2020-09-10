95,735 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 44.6 L; Biggest Spike

India on Thursday, 10 September, reported 95,735 new cases of coronavirus, the biggest one-day spike yet, taking the tally in the country to 44,65,864. The death toll increased by 1,172 to 75,062.

According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently, 9,19,018 active cases across the country, while 34,71,783 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated.