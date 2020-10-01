86,821 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to Over 63 L; 98k Deaths
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India on Thursday, 1 October, reported 86,821 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 63,12,585. The death toll increased by 1,181 to 98,678.
According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,40,705 active cases across the country, while 52,73,201 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.
- The Centre on Wednesday issued guidelines for Unlock 5.0, under which cinemas, theatres and multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50% capacity from 15 October
- A total of 7,56,19,781 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 30 September, of which 14,23,052 samples were tested on Wednesday, the ICMR said
- Globally, over 33.8 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded so far, with the death toll at more than 1 million
14.23 Lakh Samples Tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday: ICMR
A total of 7,56,19,781 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 30 September, of which 14,23,052 samples were tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.