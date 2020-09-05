Live

COVID-19: Over 86,000 New Cases; India Crosses 40 Lakh Mark

Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here. 

Updated05 Sep 2020, 05:21 AM IST
Coronavirus
A medic in protective suit instructs people coming to a hospital for check-up. Image used for representational purpose only.&nbsp;
India on Saturday, 5 September, reported 86,432 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country pas the 40 lakh mark. The death toll increased by 1,089 to 69,561.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,46,3953 active cases across the country, while 31,07,223 patients have been discharged.

  • Total number of samples tested stand at 4,77,38,491
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the COVID-19 pandemic is testing the world’s collective resilience and the present situation demands a fresh mindset
5:21 AM, 05 Sep

Over 700 Cases Reported in Rajasthan

718 positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 88,515 including 71,990 recoveries.

4:41 AM, 05 Sep
India Crosses 40 Lakh Mark

4:07 AM, 05 Sep

Over 2,500 New Cases Reported in Telangana

Over 2,500 new cases have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of cases to 1,38,395 in the state.

