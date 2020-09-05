COVID-19: Over 86,000 New Cases; India Crosses 40 Lakh Mark
India on Saturday, 5 September, reported 86,432 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country pas the 40 lakh mark. The death toll increased by 1,089 to 69,561.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,46,3953 active cases across the country, while 31,07,223 patients have been discharged.
- Total number of samples tested stand at 4,77,38,491
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the COVID-19 pandemic is testing the world’s collective resilience and the present situation demands a fresh mindset
Over 700 Cases Reported in Rajasthan
718 positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 88,515 including 71,990 recoveries.
India Crosses 40 Lakh Mark
