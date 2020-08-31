78,512 New Cases Take India’s COVID Tally to 36.2 L; 64,469 Deaths

India on Monday, 31 August, reported 78,512 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 36,21,246. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 971 to 64,469.

According to the Union health ministry data, there are currently 7,81,975 active COVID-19 cases across the country, while 27,74,801 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated.