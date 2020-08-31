78,512 New Cases Take India’s COVID Tally to 36.2 L; 64,469 Deaths
India on Monday, 31 August, reported 78,512 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 36,21,246. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 971 to 64,469.
According to the Union health ministry data, there are currently 7,81,975 active COVID-19 cases across the country, while 27,74,801 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on Monday discharged from AIIMS, Delhi, where he had been admitted for post-COVID care, reports said
- Karnataka BJP President Nalinkumar Kateel on Sunday said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital with no symptoms
- Globally, more than 25.1 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded so far, with the death toll standing at over 8,45,000
Don't Need Support from Centre as Long as They Don't Object to More Testing: Delhi Health Min
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said his government doesn't need any specific support from the Centre as long as they don't object to more testing.
"Instead of taking kits from centre, we're buying from the market. Like the Union health minister said, we also hope COVID-19 ends by Diwali," Jain was quoted as saying by ANI.
4.23 Cr Samples Tested for COVID-19 Till Now: ICMR
The total number of samples tested for COVID-19 up to 30 August stands at 4,23,07,914, including 8,46,278 samples that were tested on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
