76,472 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 34.6 L; 62,550 Deaths
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India on Saturday, 29 August, reported 76,472 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 34,63,973. The death toll increased by 1,021 to 62,550.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 7,52,424 active cases across the country, while 26,48,998 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated.
- Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Satish Mahana on Saturday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus
- H Vasanthakumar, the Congress MP from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, who had tested positive for COVID-19, passed away on Friday
- Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh decided to go into seven-day self-quarantine after two MLAs who met him tested positive for coronavirus
- Globally, over 24.6 million cases of coronavirus have been reported so far, with the death toll over 8,35,000
UP Cabinet Minister Satish Mahana Tests COVID-19 Positive
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Satish Mahana on Saturday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated himself at home.
4.04 Cr Samples Tested for COVID-19 Till Now: ICMR
The total number of samples tested for COVID-19 up to 28 August stands at 4,04,06,609, including 9,28,761 samples tested on Friday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
Uttarakhand BJP Chief Tests Positive for COVID-19
Uttarakhand BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat on Saturday tweeted saying that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
76,472 New COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally to 34.6 Lakh; 62,550 Deaths
India on Saturday reported 76,472 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 34,63,973. The death toll increased by 1,021 to 62,550.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 7,52,424 active cases across the country, while 26,48,998 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.