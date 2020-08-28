COVID-19: 75% Cases Have Recovered in 5 Months, Says Govt
In the past 5 months, more than 75 percent of the cases have recovered and less than 25 percent are active now, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare tweeted on Friday, 28 August.
With the highest-ever spike of 75,760 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 33 lakh-mark on Thursday.
- Maharashtra on Thursday reported 14,718 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally in the state to 7,33,568
- 1,840 new infections were recorded in Delhi, which took its case count to 1,67,604
- A lockdown has been imposed in Punjab from 7 pm to 5 am on all days to contain the spread of coronavirus
In the past 5 months, more than 75 percent of the cases have recovered and less than 25 percent are active now, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare tweeted on Friday. Effective implementation of Centre's strategic and graded Test-Track-Treat approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality, the ministry said.
