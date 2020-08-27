Biggest Spike of 75.7K Cases Takes India’s COVID Tally Over 33 L
With the highest ever spike of 75,760 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 33 lakh mark on Thursday, 27 August.
The COVID-19 case tally in the country now stands at 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated and 60,472 deaths.
The health ministry on Thursday said that early identification through aggressive testing ensured a high number of speedy recoveries and has also kept the case fatality rate low for COVID-19 in India.
- Delhi recorded a total of 1,673 fresh COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Wednesday
- “The number of recoveries in India today exceeds the active cases by 3.5 times,” the Press Information Bureau said on 26 August
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced total lockdown in the state on 7, 11, and 12 September
3.85 Cr COVID-19 Samples Tested Till Date
The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 26 August is 3,85,76,510 including 9,24,998 samples tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
Early Identification, Testing Kept Fatality Rate Low: Health Ministry
Early identification through aggressive testing, comprehensive surveillance and contact tracing, and focus on timely and efficient clinical treatment of patients have ensured a high number of speedy recoveries and has also kept the case fatality rate low, the Ministry of Health tweeted.
