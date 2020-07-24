With Biggest Spike of 49K Cases, India’s COVID-19 Tally at 12.87 L

With the biggest single-day spike of 49,310 cases and 740 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, 24 July rose to 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated and 30,601 deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 4 million-mark in the United States on Friday, 24 July, as per the Johns Hopkins University, news agency AFP reported.