With Biggest Spike of 49K Cases, India’s COVID-19 Tally at 12.87 L
Catch all the live updates on COVID-19 pandemic here.
With the biggest single-day spike of 49,310 cases and 740 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, 24 July rose to 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated and 30,601 deaths.
The total number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 4 million-mark in the United States on Friday, 24 July, as per the Johns Hopkins University, news agency AFP reported.
- Maharashtra on Thursday reported 9,895 new COVID-19 cases and 298 deaths, taking the tally in the state to over 3.47 lakh and the death toll to 12,854
- Delhi reported 1,041 new COVID-19 cases and 26 fatalities, taking the tally in the national capital to 1,27,364 and the death toll to 3,745
- Tamil Nadu reported 6,472 new COVID-19 cases in what is the biggest one-day spike
- Starting from 2 pm on Thursday, Manipur went under complete lockdown for 14 days
MHA Issues Advisory for Independence Day Celebrations
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues advisory for Independence Day celebrationsn asking all governmentt offices, states, Governors etc to avoid congregation of public and use technology for the celebrations.
3,52,801 Samples Tested Till Date: ICMR
The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 23 July is 1,54,28,170 including 3,52,801 samples tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
COVID-19 Cases in India at 12.87 Lakh
With the biggest single-day spike of 49,310 cases and 740 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, 24 July rose to 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated and 30,601 deaths.
COVID-19 Cases Cross 4 Million-Mark in the US
COVID-19 cases crossed the 4 million-mark in the United States, as per the Johns Hopkins University, news agency AFP reported.
At least 76,570 cases and 1,225 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.