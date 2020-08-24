India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 31 Lakh, Death Toll at 57,542

India on Monday, 24 August reported 61,408 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-19 tally rises to 31,06,349 including 23,38,036 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 57,542 deaths.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 22.8 million, while the deaths have increased to over 7,97,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.