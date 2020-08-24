India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 31 Lakh, Death Toll at 57,542
India on Monday, 24 August reported 61,408 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-19 tally rises to 31,06,349 including 23,38,036 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 57,542 deaths.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 22.8 million, while the deaths have increased to over 7,97,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
- India’s COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to over 74 percent with record 62,282 patients having been discharged in a day, the health ministry said on Friday
- Haryana ordered shutting down of all offices and shops, except those deemed essential, every Saturday and Sunday due to the COVID-19 outbreak
46-Yr-Old COVID-19 Patient Kills Himself in Bihar
A 46-year-old COVID-19 patient allegedly killed himself at an hospital building in Bihar's Jehanabad district.
Jharkhand's COVID-19 Tally Climbs to 30,000
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally crosses the 30,000-mark with 1,075 fresh cases, death toll mounts to 318 with eight new fatalities; active case count at 9,724, reported PTI.
