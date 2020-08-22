Global COVID-19 Cases Cross 22.8 Million: John Hopkins University
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 22.8 million, while the deaths have increased to over 797,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 22,864,873 and the fatalities rose to 797,787, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
- India currently has 6,92,028 active cases and 21,58,946 patients have been discharged, according to Health Ministry
- India’s COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to over 74 percent with record 62,282 patients having been discharged in a day, the Health Ministry said on Friday
- Haryana ordered shutting down of all offices and shops, except those deemed essential, every Saturday and Sunday due to the COVID-19 outbreak
The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 5,621,035 and 175,350, respectively, according to the CSSE.
Brazil came in the second place with 3,532,330 infections and 113,358 deaths.
Hoping COVID-19 Will End in Less than 2 Years: WHO
The World Health Organisation Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Friday that he hopes that the COVID-19 pandemic will finish in less than 2 years - faster than the time it took for Spanish Flu to end.
Sikkim Health Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19
Sikkim Health Minister M.K. Sharma announced in a Facebook post on Friday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
"I'm under isolation and I'm fine. I appeal everyone not to panic and request those who came in contact with me (primary) to self-isolate and get tested after seven days of contact or earlier if they develop symptoms," the minister said in his post.
