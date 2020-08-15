Amit Shah, Pinarayi Vijayan Test Negative for COVID-19
Catch all the live updates on the coronavirus pandemic here.
With a spike of 64,553 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India on Friday, 14 August, rose to 24,61,191, including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 patients cured/discharged and 48,040 deaths.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus, said on Friday, 14 August, that he has tested negative for COVID-19, reported PTI.
Lav Agarwal, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, 14 August.
- Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Y Naik tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday
- The total number of samples tested for COVID-19 till 12 August stood at 2,68,45,688, including 8,30,391 samples tested on Wednesday, ICMR said
- Globally, over 20.6 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded so far, with the death toll standing at over 7,49,000
Highest Single Day Spike in West Bengal
Highest single-day spike of 3,035 COVID-19 cases push West Bengal's tally to 1,10,358; death toll rises to 2,319 with 60 more fatalities, informed PTI, citing the Health Department
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Tested Negative for COVID-19
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tested negative for COVID-19, reported PTI, citing CMO sources.
Amit Shah Tests Negative for COVID-19
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus, said he has tested negative on Friday.
1,192 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Delhi
1,192 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi, on Friday, 14 August, according to the Delhi State Health Bulletin. 11 deaths were also reported and 790 were reported to have recovered, migrated or been discharged.
