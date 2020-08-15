Amit Shah, Pinarayi Vijayan Test Negative for COVID-19

With a spike of 64,553 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India on Friday, 14 August, rose to 24,61,191, including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 patients cured/discharged and 48,040 deaths.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus, said on Friday, 14 August, that he has tested negative for COVID-19, reported PTI.

Lav Agarwal, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, 14 August.