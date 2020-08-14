Live
India’s COVID-19 Tally Over 24 L, 2.76 Cr Samples Tested Till Date
Catch all the live updates on the coronavirus pandemic here.
With a spike of 64,553 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India on Friday, 14 August, rose to 24,61,191, including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 patients cured/discharged and 48,040 deaths.
Snapshot
- Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Y Naik tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday
- The total number of samples tested for COVID-19 till 12 August stood at 2,68,45,688, including 8,30,391 samples tested on Wednesday, ICMR said
- Globally, over 20.6 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded so far, with the death toll standing at over 7,49,000
2,76,94,416 Samples Tested in India Till Date: ICMR
2,76,94,416 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 13 August. Of these, 8,48,728 samples were tested yesterday, the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
Published: 14 Aug 2020, 04:13 AM IST
