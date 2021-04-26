Delhi Govt to Provide Free COVID Jabs to All Above 18 Years of Age
Catch all live updates of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 26 April, said that the Delhi government has decided to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above 18 years of age.
India on Monday, 26 April, reported 3,52,991 fresh COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours – the highest one-day spike so far in the country since the pandemic began.
As many as 2,812 COVID fatalities and 2,19,272 discharges were recorded, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total case tally has now reached 1,73,13,163 with 28,13,658 active patients and 1,95,123 deaths. The total number of recoveries, meanwhile, stands at 1,43,04,382.
- India on Sunday recorded close to 3.5 lakh new COVID-19 cases
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a lockdown in the national capital till 5 am on 3 May
- Maharashtra State Minister Nawab Malik said that the state government will provide vaccines for free to the citizens
- Gurdwara Sri Hem Kund Sahib Management Trust has postponed Hem Kund Sahib Yatra which was to start from 10 May
Delhi Govt to Provide Free Vaccines to Everyone Above 18 Years of Age
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says that the Delhi government has decided to provide free vaccines to everyone above 18 years of age.
India Records New High Amid Pandemic
India on Monday, 26 April, reported 3,52,991 fresh COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours – the highest one-day spike so far in the country since the pandemic began.
As many as 2,812 COVID fatalities and 2,19,272 discharges were recorded, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total case tally has now reached 1,73,13,163 with 28,13,658 active patients and 1,95,123 deaths. The total number of recoveries, meanwhile, stands at 1,43,04,382.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.